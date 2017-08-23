Communist Youth League slams articles for claiming superiority of Japanese technology

China's Communist Youth League (CYL) has criticized online articles that lauded Japan's manufacturing technology, saying that most articles used outmoded data and fictitious information to back the claim that "Japanese technology is superior than China's."



The CYL said in an article on its WeChat account Wednesday that a number of articles that laud Japan's technology have been circulating online in recent years.



However, the CYL said these articles are ill-founded as they failed to use macroscopic data. Previous data shows the advanatges of Japanese technology, while new data can demonstrate how "capable" China has become, said the CYL article.



The article also said that Japan is already stagnant in basic sciences research and that China has surpassed Japan in terms of expenditure on research and development in recent years.



China's manufacturing industry has witnessed great improvements in recent years, Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times, adding that certain industries, such as electronic appliances and rail equipment, have already surpassed Japan.



By the end of 2015, China's total railway operation length reached 121,000 kilometers, the world's second-longest, including 19,000-kilometer high-speed railway, the world's longest, according to a report released by the State Council Information Office in December 2016.



"Chinese products also have better price performance compared with those made in Japan," said Bai. He said that China's manufacturing ability will continue to soar with the implementation of "Made in China 2025" since May 2015, which aims to promote the country's manufacturing industry.



The plan focuses on five key projects, including smart manufacturing, and 10 fields, which include information technology, aerospace technology, ocean engineering equipment and rail equipment.



However, experts noted that China's manufacturing technology still lags behind Japan in general.



"Many Chinese customers still believe in 'made in Japan' as they think it stands for good quality and after-sales service," Hu Xingdou, a professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, told the Global Times.



Among all these Japanese products, Japanese cars enjoy a great deal of popularity in the Chinese market, said Bai.



According to the Nikkei News, Japanese automaker Nissan, which enjoys the biggest market share among the Japanese players, was targeting a growth of 4 percent to 1.3 million vehicles in 2016, while Toyota and Honda were both aiming to top 1 million.



Although China has a long way to go before catching up developed countries in advanced technologies, "we should carry out more cooperation with manufacturing superpowers such as Germany, Japan and the US, learning from their experiences and working on our own technologies," said Bai.



The State Council issued a document in January which encourages foreign-funded companies to invest in high-end, smart and green manufacturing. China will support foreign companies that set up research and development centers and strengthen cooperation with domestic counterparts, reports said.





