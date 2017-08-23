Developers buy London site

Two Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developers agreed to buy a 470 million pound ($606 million) site in London that Dalian Wanda Group Co had expressed an intention in June to purchase yet later scrapped, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.



Guangzhou-based R&F Properties Co and Hong Kong-based CC Land Holdings will be the final buyers for the Nine Elms Square land, said Michael Lee, corporate finance director of R&F. He said that the company already owns a site near the new land, making it an appropriate investment, the report said.



CC Land purchased a London property, Leadenhall Building, for 1.14 billion pounds in May.





