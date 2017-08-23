Tujia moves into Japan

Beijing-based Tujia signed a deal with Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Lifull Stay on Tuesday to make inroads into the Japanese homestay market, attracting Chinese travelers to the country, Beijing-based news site sina.com reported Wednesday.



Tujia will be a channel for Chinese travelers who are seeking homestays in Japan. Rakuten will be responsible for providing apartments and making those resources online on Tujia.



In terms of our expansion overseas, step one is to have more listed apartments, Luo Jun, co-founder and CEO of Tujia, was quoted in media reports.





