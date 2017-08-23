North American staff exodus sparks speculation on PetroChina

Departures across the US and Canadian units of Chinese State energy company PetroChina Co have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America.



More than 30 people in its Houston and Calgary offices have left PetroChina since 2016, including heads of desks in crude, financial, natural gas and chemical trading, the company confirmed to Reuters. Sources said that PetroChina had approximately 150 to 200 people at its peak two to three years ago but now has 100 to 150.



Nearly a dozen sources in New York, Calgary, Houston and Singapore, including current and former employees, told Reuters the departures suggest a managerial shift, and there are concerns about a broad pullback from its presence in North America.



The sources interviewed, including several people who do business with the company, said North American offices may have expanded too quickly.



PetroChina spokesman Mark Jensen said the company is committed to business throughout the Americas. He previously said the company and its subsidiaries have restructured the organization where necessary in recent months and the departures do not represent a change in strategy in the region.



In the last several years, PetroChina built itself into one of the largest oil traders in North America, hiring top talent with the goal to compete with trading giants Vitol SA, Trafigura and Mercuria Energy Group, industry participants said.



The departures have been notable ones, including John Mee, director of financial crude trading; Jie Wang, president in Calgary; and Eric Dixon, domestic head of physical crude onshore, among others.



The firm has also lost key staff in other departments, including in legal and accounting. One source said that the company is not currently looking to replace the majority of those positions.



Sources interviewed said management's mind-set over the past year has shifted toward tightening credit limits and shifting away from sources of activity common among oil traders operating in North America.



PetroChina appears to be shifting away from trading volumes on pipelines, which accounts for the lion's share of crude trading in the US, and favoring more vessel-based cargo trading.



In Houston, there are no longer any proprietary traders, according to two of the sources. The company did not respond to a specific request for comment regarding the shift to waterborne trading or proprietary trading.



The departures come after major losses in commodity markets in the first half of 2017, as hedge funds and banks saw some of their worst results in years due to a lack of overall volatility and an unexpected sell-off in crude.



The company has eliminated individual bonuses and is now using a team bonus plan across Canada, the US and China.



PetroChina is not set for a full retreat from the region, sources said. The company has certain commitments in the region, including a long-term contract on Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Zydeco pipeline through 2019. In addition, PetroChina's parent, China National Petroleum Corp, will need to keep its options open to import US crude oil.





