President Xi Jinping 's book on the governance of China has inspired people home and abroad, selling 6.42 million copies in 21 languages.The book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" is on display at the 24th Beijing International Book Fair, which opened Wednesday, and has been issued in more than 160 countries and regions since its debut in September 2014.The book contains 79 speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese leader between November 2012 and June 2014.