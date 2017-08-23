Two more men arrested over Finland's Turku stabbings

Finnish police made two new arrests in their investigation of the stabbings in Turku last Friday.



The two were detained as they were believed to have possibly helped preparing the attacks, the police said in a release on Wednesday.



The police said they were not certain about the nationalities of the duo, as the men gave conflicting information about their background.



In Finland, they said they were from Algeria, but in Sweden they claimed they came from Morocco, national broadcaster Yle reported.



A 18-year-old Moroccan stabbed crowds at two squares in central Turku last Friday, leaving two Finnish women dead and eight others wounded.

