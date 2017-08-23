Most recent US warship accident fuels debates about navy security

Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Changi naval base in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
A spate of incidents involving US warships in Asia, including a deadly collision this week off Singapore, has forced the navy to consider whether cyber attackers might be to blame.
While some experts believe that being able to engineer such a collision would be unlikely - given the quality of security systems of the US Navy and the complex logistics of causing two ships to converge - others say putting the recent incidents down to human error and coincidence is an equally unsatisfactory explanation.
The USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker early Monday as the warship was on its way for a routine stop in the city-state, tearing a huge hole in the hull and leaving 10 sailors missing and five injured.
The Navy announced Tuesday that remains of some of the sailors were found by divers in flooded compartments on the ship.
The Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said on Monday he could not rule out any kind of outside interference or a cyber attack being behind the latest collision, but said he did not want to prejudge the inquiry. His broader remarks suggested a focus on "how we do business on the bridge."
"We're looking at every possibility," Richardson said, when asked about the possibility of a cyber attack, adding "as we did with Fitzgerald as well."
Just two months earlier in June, the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged cargo ship smashed into each other off Japan, leaving seven sailors dead and leading to several officers being disciplined.
There were also two more, lesser-known incidents this year - in January, USS Antietam ran aground near its base in Japan and in May, USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel. Neither caused any injury, however.
Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, has refused to rule out sabotage in Monday's incident, saying all possibilities are being examined.
"We are not taking any consideration off the table," he told reporters in Singapore Tuesday when asked about the possibility of a cyber attack causing the latest incident.High tensions
Analysts are divided on the issue. Some believe US Navy crews may simply be overstretched as they try to tackle a myriad of threats in the region and are pointing to the difficulties of sailing through waterways crowded with merchant shipping. But others believe something more sinister may be going on.
Itar Glick, head of Israel-based international cyber security firm Votiro, said the spate of incidents suggested that US Navy ships' GPS systems could have been tampered with by hackers, causing them to miscalculate their positions.
"I think that hackers could try to do this, and if they are state-sponsored, they might have the right resources to facilitate this kind of attack," he told AFP.
Glick, who says he used to work on cyber security for Israeli intelligence, said that North Korea
is the most likely culprits.
Tensions are running high between North Korea and the US as Pyongyang makes strides in its weapons program, conducting two successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launches in July.
Pyongyang has also been blamed for recent cyber attacks, including the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures and the theft of millions of dollars from Bangladesh's central bank.
The US has repeatedly accused China of carrying out cyber attacks on American companies, particularly to steal intellectual property.'Spoofing'
Glick pointed to a recent incident in June of apparent large-scale GPS interferences in the Black Sea to illustrate that such disruptions are possible.
The type of interference - known as "spoofing", which disrupts GPS signals so ships' instruments show inaccurate locations - caused some 20 vessels to have their signals disrupted, according to reports.
Jeffery Stutzman, chief of intelligence operations for US-based cyber security firm Wapack Labs, told AFP he thought the possibility of a cyber attack being behind the latest incident was "entirely possible."
"I would be very doubtful that it was human error, four times in a row," he said, referring to the four recent incidents.
Still, other observers believe such a scenario to be unlikely.
Zachary Fryer-Biggs, from defense consultancy Jane's under IHS Markit, said that even if something went wrong with the GPS system of a ship, other safety mechanisms should stop it from crashing, such as having people on watch.
"The collision only occurs if several other safety mechanisms fail," he said.
Daniel Paul Goetz, from US-headquartered cyber security firm Lantium, added that causing a collision would be complicated, as it would involve knowing the exact location, speed and bearing of both ships involved.
Goetz, who says his background is in US military intelligence, also pointed to the level of technology used to protect the Navy from such threats.
Goetz, who says his background is in US military intelligence, also pointed to the level of technology used to protect the Navy from such threats.

"The US military uses a GPS system that is highly secured, highly encrypted - the chances that somebody could take over a US military ship is very close to zero," he said.