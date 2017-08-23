Italy mourns Amatrice, where quake wounds still weep

A year to the minute that a earthquake struck the Amatrice region, Italy on Thursday will remember the 299 victims killed in the night-time disaster that still haunts the country.



Survivors will hold a candle-lit procession in the early hours, even as Ischia island to the south recovers from Italy's latest quake - an d critics again criticize the government for failing to shore up the nation's poorly constructed buildings.



It was well before dawn on August 24, 2016 when a 6.0-magnitude quake razed much of Amatrice and the surrounding region, killing families in their beds or trapping them in dust-filled cavities in the rubble. Children in their pyjamas were pulled lifeless from the debris, one youngster having used up the last of the oxygen tunnelling in the wrong direction in a bid to reach safety.



There was more to come. Shell-shocked locals suffered three more violent quakes, on October 26 and 30 and January 18 - the last one sparking an avalanche that would wipe out a hotel and kill 29 people.



Damage to homes, schools, hospitals and churches in the region is estimated at 23.55 billion euros ($27.7 billion).



On Thursday, relatives of the 239 victims who died in Amatrice on the 24th will meet at 1:30 am to remember their loved ones with candles and prayers. At 3:36 am, the moment the earthquake struck, a bell will toll 239 times, before a memorial mass is held.



Other commemorations are planned in devastated hamlets nearby, from Accumoli to Pescara del Tronto, whose mayor recalled this week "we didn't know where to put all the dead."



But in many parts, the mourning will be tinged with anger. The population is furious over delays in reconstruction, despite the government handing over 6.1 billion euros in emergency funds so far.



"Faced with an unprecedented sequence of seismic events, we have put in place exceptional measures and resources," Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told a press conference on Monday. "But that does not mean that everything is moving at the necessary speed. We are in a transitional phase: there are still emergencies to be dealt with and at the same time we are entering the reconstruction phase," he added.





