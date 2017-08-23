Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule, party set to retain power

Angolans voted on Wednesday in an election marking the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos's 38-year reign, with his People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party set to retain power despite an economic crisis.



The MPLA is expected to defeat opposition parties stifled by Dos Santos's authoritarian regime.



Dos Santos's unexpected retirement - reportedly prompted by poor health - has triggered the biggest political transition in decades for Angola, a leading African oil exporter.



His chosen successor however is Defense Minister Joao Lourenco, a loyalist expected to avoid immediate change in a government often criticized for corruption and its failure to tackle dire poverty.



"I am calm, I am going to stay calmly at home while waiting for my party colleagues to inform me of the results," Lourenco said after voting in Luanda, adding the election was "going smoothly."



Dos Santos's long reign has seen the end of Angola's bloody civil war that lasted from 1975 to 2002, and a post-conflict investment boom as the country exploited its oil reserves.



But the flood of money brought little benefit to Angola's poor, and government spending collapsed when oil prices fell in 2014.



Inflation hit 40 percent at the end of last year, when annual growth was less than one percent.



Lourenco, 63, has vowed to boost foreign investment, and said he wants to be recognized as the man who brought an "economic miracle" to Angola.



At a weekend rally in front of thousands of MPLA supporters, Dos Santos, a frail-looking 74, made a brief appearance to endorse Lourenco.



"Dos Santos brought forward his departure after these elections due to his deteriorating health," Alex Vines, of the Chatham House think tank, told AFP.



"Lourenco is an ideal transitional successor to Dos Santos. He is respected by the military and has not lived a flamboyant lifestyle of many others."



Dos Santos has been dogged by reports of illness. His regular visits to Spain for "private" reasons fueled criticism that the state of his health was being hidden from ordinary Angolans.





