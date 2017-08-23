North Korea presses rocket program

This Photo released from North Korea's official news agency on Wednesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) visiting the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science at an undisclosed location. Photo: AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered more solid-fuel rocket engines, state media reported on Wednesday, as he pursues nuclear and missile programs amid a standoff with Washington, but there were signs of tension easing.The report carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) lacked the traditional threats against the US after weeks of unbridled acrimony, and US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a possible improvement in relations."I respect the fact that he is starting to respect us," Trump said of Kim at a raucous campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona."And maybe - probably not, but maybe - something positive can come about," he said.The KCNA report, about a visit by Kim to a chemical institute, came not long after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared to make a peace overture, welcoming what he called recent restraint shown by the reclusive North.Kim was briefed about the process of manufacturing intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) warhead tips and solid-fuel rocket engines during his tour of the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science, the KCNA said."He instructed the institute to produce more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips by further expanding engine production process and the production capacity of rocket warhead tips and engine jets by carbon/carbon compound material," KCNA said.North Korea has conducted two nuclear tests and dozens of missile tests since the beginning of last year, significantly raising tension on the heavily militarized Korean Peninsula and in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions. Two ICBM tests in July resulted in a new round of tougher global sanctions.The last missile test on July 28 put the US mainland in range, prompting heated exchanges that raised fears of a new conflict on the peninsula.Tillerson, however, noted what he called the restraint the North had shown and said on Tuesday he hoped a path could be opening for dialogue.The KCNA report said Kim had given "special thanks and special bonus" to officials of the institute, calling them heroes. A photograph showed Kim in a grey pin striped suit, smiling before a large flow chart that described some kind of manufacturing process.