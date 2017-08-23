US Navy dismisses commander after deadly warship collision

The US Navy confirmed Wednesday it had sacked the commander of its Seventh Fleet after a deadly collision between a destroyer and a tanker off Singapore, the latest of several accidents involving an US warship in Asian waters.
Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin was relieved "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command," a navy statement said.
The navy is undertaking a fleet-wide global investigation after Monday's incident involving the USS John S. McCain, which left 10 sailors missing and five injured after a gaping hole was torn in the warship's side.
The Seventh Fleet, headquartered at Yokosuka in Japan, is the centerpiece of the US military presence in Asia, undertaking sensitive missions such as operations in the South China Sea and around the Korean Peninsula
.
Aucoin, who had held the post since September 2015, had been in the navy for almost four decades and US media reports said that he had been due to retire in weeks. He was replaced by Rear Admiral Phil Sawyer.
Monday's accident was the second fatal collision in two months - both involving ships from the Seventh Fleet - after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a cargo vessel off Japan in June.
There have been four accidents in total in the Pacific this year involving American warships, sparking concerns the US Navy could be overstretched as it tackles China's rising assertiveness and North Korea
's nuclear ambitions.
The latest happened before dawn in busy shipping lanes around the Strait of Singapore, leaving a big hole in the hull of the warship and flooding it with water.
A massive search involving planes and aircraft was launched and US Navy divers joined the hunt Tuesday, scouring the ship's flooded compartments.