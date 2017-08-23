Spain probe widens after bigger attack plan admitted

Police on Wednesday widened their probe into a terror cell that unleashed carnage in Spain last week, after a suspect admitted the jihadists were targeting monuments in Barcelona in an even bigger attack.



Officers carried out new raids overnight to root out a possible support network for the men, accused of plowing vehicles into pedestrians on Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard and a seaside promenade in the town of Cambrils.



The international connections of the cell of mostly Moroccan nationals have also come under scrutiny, with talks later Wednesday between Spain's and France's interior ministers expected to focus on the case.





