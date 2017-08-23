Angry Pakistanis lash out after US condemnation on security

Angry and offended Pakistanis fired back Wednesday against US President Donald Trump's accusations that their country harbors militants, highlighting the heavy toll they have paid fighting extremism and slamming his embrace of arch-rival India.



Some residents in the capital Islamabad said their country was being treated as a scapegoat after being dragged into the conflict following the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.



"All the worst things that we are facing is only because [we are] supporting the US in Afghanistan," said Ameer Hamza. "How could a country shelter terrorists which itself is under the grip of terrorism?"



In Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, which has borne the brunt of vicious militant violence over the years, bank employee Suhail Ahmad said that Pakistani troops and police had done their job and cleared the area of militants.



"We Pakistanis were suffering from terrorism, but now the terrorists have either been killed or fled to Afghanistan," the 24-year-old told AFP.



"The power is in the US hands in Afghanistan so why don't they go against terrorists and kill them there?"



Others suggested ditching the US alliance altogether and embracing China.



"They have always pressured us for doing more and more. There may be some pro-US voices but I think we should go closer to China," said Sakhawat Shah, a Peshawar college student.





