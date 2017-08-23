Indian railway minister offers to quit following rail derailments

Indian Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday offered to step down following two rail derailments.



The minister met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took moral responsibility of two back-to-back accidents, and offered to quit.



"I met honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking full moral responsibility. Honorable PM has asked me to wait," Prabhu wrote on twitter.



The minister's offer to step down came hours after Chairman of Indian railway board A. K. Mittal tendered his resignation.



The chairman is the administrative head of Indian railways.



At least 74 people were injured after 10 bogies of a passenger train derailed early Wednesday in the state of Uttar Pradesh.



On Saturday, at least 23 people were killed and over 150 others injured, some of them critically, after 14 coaches of the train derailed falling upon one another in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh state, around 100 km from New Delhi, India's national capital.

