IS beheads 11 in checkpoint attack in Libya

Islamic State (IS) militants beheaded nine soldiers and two civilians in a checkpoint attack in southern Libya, an army spokesman said Wednesday.



"The terrorist group IS attacked Al-Fag'ha gate in Al-Jufra this morning, slaughtering nine soldiers and two civilians," said spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari.



The checkpoint was located some 500 km south of the capital Tripoli, he added.



The army, led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, has been engaged in a violent war against extremist groups in eastern Libya for more than three years.



Earlier in July, the army said it had taken control of Benghazi, the second largest city in Libya.



Last December, forces allied with the UN-backed government of national accord in Tripoli freed Sirte, a city some 450 km east of Tripoli, after nearly seven months of fighting against IS militants.



However, IS remnants remain present in parts of Libya despite of defeats.

