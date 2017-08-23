Sharapova determined to prove point

Maria Sharapova of Russia warms up before a match at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford, California on July 31. Photo: CFP

Former world No.1 Maria Sharapova makes her first Grand Slam appearance next week since serving a 15-month doping suspension, bringing renewed passion and resolve to the US Open.The 30-year-old Russian was given a wild card into the tournament by the US Tennis Association (USTA), a move critics complained about earlier in the season but ­another key step in the road back for the five-time Grand Slam winner."When it comes to tennis - good or bad - there's really only one thing that I know for certain: I've missed it," Sharapova wrote on the Players' Tribune website."Though these last two years have been tougher - so much tougher - than I ever could have ­anticipated ... my passion for the game has never wavered. If anything, it has only grown stronger."Sharapova was issued a two-year suspension after testing positive for the banned heart and blood boosting drug meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban on appeal.She said that she had taken it for several years and did not know it had been placed on the banned list at the start of 2016.Sharapova made her return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semifinals as a wild card, but such invitations sparked criticism from some WTA rivals, saying she should have to work her way back without such benefits, some suggesting a life ban."I'm aware of what many of my peers have said about me and how critical of me some of them have been," she wrote."If you're a human being with a normal, beating heart ... I don't think that sort of thing will ever fully be possible to ignore."Sharapova was refused a wild card by French Open organizers and missed Wimbledon with a thigh injury, so the US Open will be her first Grand Slam event since last year's Australian Open.Shaking off criticism after the French Open snub, Sharapova ­tweeted, "If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, every day. No words, games or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many."Sharapova has missed three of the past four US Opens, her last visit ending in the 2014 fourth round.Sharapova won the 2006 US Open as well as Wimbledon in 2004, the 2008 Australian Open and the 2012 and 2014 French Opens.