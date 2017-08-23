Griezmann suspended

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been banned for two matches after being sent off for insulting the referee during his side's 2-2 draw with Girona on Saturday.



The France international protested after being booked for diving by Juan Martinez Munuera.



Atletico have 10 working days to appeal against the ban, Spanish soccer federation RFEF said in a statement.



The RFEF also confirmed a one-game ban against Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for being sent off in his side's 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna.





