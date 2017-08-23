Boca might turn to CAS

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici has threatened to take Shanghai Shenhua to the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport to demand payment of more than $3 million related to the transfer of striker Carlos Tevez.



Tevez joined Shenhua in January for a transfer fee in the region of 11 million euros ($12.96 million) and Angelici claims the Chinese side have not paid the Argentine club since the initial payment was made when the transfer was completed.



The 33-year-old former Manchester United and Juventus forward is currently in Buenos Aires for treatment on a calf injury that has seen him miss much of his first season in China. Tevez has played just 11 times in the Chinese Super League since his highly anticipated arrival ahead of the current season, scoring two goals as Shenhua have struggled.



He was granted leave to return to Argentina after signing an agreement with the club guaranteeing he would return before the resumption of the Chinese Super League following the upcoming international break.





