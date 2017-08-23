Eder loaned to Russia

Portugal striker Eder, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016
final, has joined Lokomotiv Moscow on a season-long loan from French club Lille, it was confirmed Wednesday.
Eder, 29, joined the Ligue 1 side in January 2016 from Premier League side Swansea and his six goals in that first season helped Lille finish fifth, securing him a call-up to the Portuguese squad for Euro 2016. In the final against France, Eder's long-range shot in extra time landed a first European crown for Portugal as the injured Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the sidelines.