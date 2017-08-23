Irving traded to Celtics

The Boston Celtics signed Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in a blockbuster trade that saw Isaiah Thomas head in the opposition direction, the Celtics confirmed.



The Celtics said in a statement they had acquired Irving in exchange for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.



Irving's request for a move away from Cleveland and LeBron James stunned the NBA when it was confirmed in July.



The Cavaliers have made it to the NBA Finals in each of the last three seasons, beating Golden State once and losing on two other occasions.





