Shock exit for top seeds

Chinese top seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen suffered a shock exit in the second round of the men's doubles at the badminton world championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday.



After a bye in the first round, the pair met their match in new Indonesian pairing Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputro, who came from behind to win 19-21, 21-18, 21-18.



"They were faster than us today," reflected Liu. "And they did better in the long rallies."



Li said he and his partner would draw on the experience for next time.





