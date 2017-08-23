Shock exit for top seeds

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/23 23:13:49
Chinese top seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen suffered a shock exit in the second round of the men's doubles at the badminton world championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday.

After a bye in the first round, the pair met their match in new Indonesian pairing Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputro, who came from behind to win 19-21, 21-18, 21-18.

"They were faster than us today," reflected Liu. "And they did better in the long rallies."

Li said he and his partner would draw on the experience for next time.



Posted in: MISCELLANY
