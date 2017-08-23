Rookie QBs’ preseason success challenges long-held beliefs

For decades, it has been said that the most popular person in an NFL city is the team's back-up quarterback. Fans gush over his unproven potential, convincing themselves that he is certainly better than the exposed, struggling starter, right?



A bevy of rookie quarterbacks is currently reinforcing that notion. Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago), DeShone Kizer (Cleveland), and Deshaun Watson (Houston) have all experienced some degree of preseason success. Is it possible that any of these first-year ­signal callers may start for his respective team?



Each individual case is different, but the answer to the question above is no longer as resounding of a "no" as it used to be.



Dak Prescott's success for the Dallas Cowboys last year raised more than a few eyebrows. Still, professional football coaches tend to be some of the stodgiest people on the face of the planet, so it's entirely possible that all of these rookies will follow the time-honored tradition of learning their trade by carrying a clipboard on Sundays and getting limited (if any) first-team reps during the week.



One of the ironies of this situation is that millennials - a demographic group that today's rookies belong to - often come under criticism from older generations for being too soft, growing up in a bubble and being overly protected from the harsh realities of the world. Yet veteran football coaches continue to insist that rookie quarterbacks can't start, success is impossible and that potential failure will ruin these players forever.



Peyton Manning might disagree. As a rookie in 1998, he threw 28 interceptions, and his Indianapolis Colts limped to a 3-13 record. Eighteen years later, Manning retired after winning two Super Bowls, a virtual lock as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Perhaps Manning's ability to bounce back from failure - combined with Prescott's first-year success last season - will convince more NFL coaches to give rookie quarterbacks a chance to start this time around.



The author is a Chicago-based writer. robvogtwriting@gmail.com

