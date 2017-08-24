Attack on soldiers in early August of 'terrorist nature': French prosecutor

A car attack targeting soldiers on August 9 in the northern Paris suburbs was "premeditated" and "of terrorist nature," a French prosecutor revealed on Wednesday.



Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said at a press conference that the suspect, identified as Hamou B., had shown a "recent but certain" interest in terrorist organizations, specifically the Islamic State (IS).



Investigators found that he had participated in a propaganda campaign of a radical Islamist movement in 2013 and 2014, and had even planned to leave for Syria to join IS, Molins added.



As the suspect still hasn't been questioned due to health conditions, the current investigation is focused on "technical aspects", such as house searches and analysis of his mobile phone, according to the prosecutor.



The 37-year-old man rammed a BMW into a group of soldiers on Aug. 9 in the Paris suburbs of Levallois-Perret and injured six of them, among whom, three were severely wounded.



The suspect was shot and sent to the hospital.

