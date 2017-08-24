Russia to continue to seek dialogue with US despite sanctions: deputy FM

Russia will not resort to symmetric countermeasures in response to sanctions by the United States and will continue to seek dialogue with the latter instead, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.



"This is a huge burden and a serious blow to the basis of our relationship. Nevertheless, we do not want to turn relations with the United States into a tit-for-tat game," Ryabkov said in an interview Tuesday with Xinhua.



Ryabkov called the adoption of equal sanctions "falsely understood logic of measures and countermeasures," saying that it will only harm Russia and cause damage to regional and global security, which is not Moscow's method of dealing with this matter.



Therefore, when asked about a possible response to Washington's latest action of making it extremely difficult for Russian citizens to obtain visas to visit the United States, the deputy minister said Moscow will continue to "keep calm and show common sense."



He said that Moscow's action of asking for a reduction of US diplomatic personnel in Russia is an extremely moderate and measured response to what Washington has done in terms of encroachments on the fundamental economic, political and other interests of Russia.



"If we compare this with what Russia did in response, then you will see that the US debt to us is simply endless," Ryabkov said.



Despite all the hostility and conflicts, he said Russia continues to believe there is room for some improvement in Russia-US relations, adding that dialogue between the two countries is still underway.



Ryabkov specifically underlined dialogue in the areas of arms control and regional conflicts which require attention and maintaining contact, as they are of great importance in terms of strategic stability.



"We are ready to continue discussing issues of strategic stability, because Russia is fully aware of its responsibility for the situation in this area," Ryabkov said.

