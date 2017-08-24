Large amount of contaminated eggs found in Italy

Italian police on Wednesday seized some 92,000 eggs that had been tainted with the pesticide fipronil, according to Ansa news agency report.



The tainted eggs were found in three farms with 27,000 hens and a packaging center in central Italy. Among those contaminated eggs, some 60,000 were for human consumption and a further 32,000 for farm animals.



Ansa reports said the seizures were made by police based in city of Viterbo in north of Rome and Ancona, the capital of the central Marche region.



Food safety police of Italy's NAS, which is responsible for enforcing food safety, are probing the suspected use of fipronil in raising crops for animal feed.



Earlier on Wednesday, NAS health and hygiene police said another two fipronil-contaminated cases have also been found in Italy.



On Tuesday, two batches of fipronil-tainted eggs were found in Italy's southern region of Campania and the fipronil residue was also found in some frozen omelettes in Lombardy, the richest region in northern Italy, the police said.

