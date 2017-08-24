Senior US delegation in Israel trying to revive peace talks

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner arrived in Israel on Wednesday night, along with a senior US delegation, for meetings with local leaders in a bid to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.



Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and special envoy Jason Greenblatt are scheduled to hold separate meetings on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.



Kushner, Greenblatt, and Dina Powell, White House deputy national security advisor for strategy, have met over the past two days with leaders in the region, including leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the White House said.



Kushner was appointed to help broker a deal between Israel and the Palestinians after Trump took office.



In his May visit in the region, Trump said he will bring "the ultimate deal" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



However, commentators were skeptical over the prospects of a significant progress.



Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro told journalists on Tuesday that the chances of a breakthrough are slim, with Netanyahu being under at least two criminal investigations over corruption allegations, Abbas involved with internal fights with Hamas, and Trump expanding forces in Afghanistan and involved with internal battles with the congress.



The last round of talks between Israel and the Palestinians reached an impasse in 2014, mainly over Israel's expansion of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

