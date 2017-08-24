Russia FM confirms death of ambassador to Sudan

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday confirmed reports about the death of Russia's Ambassador to Sudan Mirgayas Shirinsky.



"We inform you with regret that Russian Ambassador to Sudan Mirgayas Shirinsky died in Khartoum on August 23," the Russian ministry's information department said. Khartoum is the capital of the African country of Sudan.



A report on the circumstances of the ambassador's death will be released as soon as detailed information is gained, the ministry said.



According to earlier reports, Shirinsky was found dead in his residence on Wednesday, with the cause of death remaining unknown.



Born in 1954, Shirinsky has become Russia's ambassador to Sudan since 2013.

