Poll: Trump's job approval rating hits new low after Charlottesville violence

The job approval rating of US President Donald Trump has reached a new low, a Politico/Morning Consult poll showed on Wednesday.



The survey said 39 percent of respondents approve of Trump's job performance, down from 44 percent in the same poll a week ago.



Fifty-six percent of voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing in the new poll, up from 52 percent last week.



Conducted last Thursday through Saturday, the poll came after Trump's controversial remarks over a violent clash triggered by a white supremacist rally on Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, US state of Virginia, which led to the death of counter-protester and dozens of injuries.



Trump faced bipartisan backlash after claiming there is "blame on both sides" for the deadly violence. He defended his response at a rally in state of Arizona late Tuesday.



The poll found that 37 percent of voters think Trump's reaction to the Charlottesville incident was appropriate, compared to 46 percent who think otherwise.



Besides, the poll showed a 43 percent plurality of voters blame the white nationalist protesters most for the violence.



While another 36 percent think both the white nationalists and the counter-protesters deserve equal blame for the violence, nine percent blame the counter-protesters most.



Politico, a US political journalism company, said Trump is at the lowest point of his presidency. But there are 73 percent of self-identified Republican voters who approve of the GOP president's job performance, despite a 8 percentage-point decline from last week.



The poll was conducted among 1,987 registered voters, with its margin of error is 2 percent. Morning Consult is a nonpartisan media and technology company that provides research on politics, policy and business strategy.

