Man jailed for 18 years for pipe bomb in hand luggage in UK

A man was jailed for 18 years on Wednesday after a pipe bomb was found in his hand luggage at Manchester Airport.



Nadeen Muhammad, 43, was convicted of possessing an explosive with intent to endanger life and sentenced at Manchester crown court after being found guilty after a trial earlier this month.



A pipe bomb was found in his hand luggage at Manchester Airport on Jan. 30 this year, as he was trying to board Ryanair flight to Bergamo, Italy.



It was made of masking tape, batteries, the tube of a marker pen, pins and wires, reports said.



The bomb was detected when the bag went through x-ray scanners before Muhammad boarded the Boeing 737 and he was detained by airport security officers.



A forensic examination of the device later found it contained nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose, which led to Muhammad's home in Italy being searched.



After sentencing, Judge Patrick Field QC criticized airport security for making a "wholly erroneous and potentially dangerous" conclusion that the bomb was not viable after it was seized by officers.

