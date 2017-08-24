Israeli cabinet minister urges US to regain reins in Mideast

A senior Israeli cabinet minister on Wednesday urged the United State to take the reins in the region and accused Russia of supporting the "Iranian axis of evil."



His words came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Iran presence in Syria.



Speaking at a welcoming ceremony to Boing-made Dreamliner aircraft outside Tel Aviv, transportation minister Yisrael Katz praised the alliance between Israel and the US



"Israel is ... the only ally the US can rely on during moments of truth," he said, noting that the two countries "share intelligence information about IS and al-Qaida, as well as on Shiite sabotage and Iran's support of terror."



Katz said that Iran's attempt to establish a stronghold in Syria, Israel's northern neighbor, is threatening to destabilize the Middle East.



In order to keep the stability in the region, "the US must return to its former position of leadership and power in the area," he said.



"The policy behind the outgoing US administration has failed. It has allowed Iran's axis of evil, backed by Russia, to arrive at influential and critical areas which threatens US allies in the area," he charged.



"Israel will not allow Iran and its proxies to set up house on our northern border and threaten Israel's home front and national infrastructure. We will do everything we can to prevent this," Katz warned.



In the meeting between Netanyahu and Putin, Netanyahu urged the Russian leader to act against Iran's increased presence in Syria.



"Most of the discussion dealt with Iran's attempt to establish a foothold in Syria in the places where the Islamic State was defeated and is leaving," Netanyahu said in a statement released on his behalf by the Prime Minister's Office.



"The victory over IS is welcome. Iran's entry is unwelcome, endangering us, and in my opinion, endangering the region and the world," he noted. "I spoke to President Putin very clearly about our positions on this matter and the fact that this is unacceptable to us."



Netanyahu did not elaborate specifically about Putin's reaction to his plea but said that five similar meetings with Putin over the past two years "served the security of Israel ... I believe Russia's interests as well. Based on today's conversation, I think I can say the same things vis-a-vis Russia."



Netanyahu attended the meeting together with Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and Meir Ben-Shabbat, head of the National Security Council.



The two intelligence chiefs presented Putin with the evidence of Iran's activities in Syria.



Israel has long warned that the weapons Syria and Iran buy from Russia fall in the hands of Hezbollah, Israel's arch enemy.



Iran, however, rejects all the allegations from the Jewish state.



In 2015, Russia first sent troops to Syria to fight on the side of President Bashar Assad's regime.



Over the past months, Russia has been advancing cease-fire zones in Syria. Israel worries that these areas will enable Iran to further establish its foothold in Syria, allowing it and its proxy, the Lebanese militia of Hezbollah, to further deploy their forces across the Syria-Israel border.

