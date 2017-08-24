Iran condemns Saudi airstrike on Yemen residential areas

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned a Saudi airstrike against residential areas in the Yemeni province of Sanaa, Press TV reported.



The Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Bahram Qasemi, urged the United Nations to step up efforts to put an end to Saudi aerial raids on its neighbor.



The escalation of attacks on residential buildings and civilian targets in Yemen is the violation of humanitarian principles, Qasemi was quoted as saying.



On Wednesday, an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition struck a two-story hotel near the capital Sanaa, killing at least 46 people.

