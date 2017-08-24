Hol Xil: Ideal habitat for Tibetan animals

Head of a patrol team Wen Xiu commemorates the martyrs who lost their lives for protecting the environment of Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Hol Xil has an average altitude of over 4,600 meters, making it an ideal habitat for Tibetan antelopes, kiangs and other animals. It was enlisted as one of the UNESCO's World Natural Heritages in July 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Kiangs run in Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 2, 2016. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Auxiliary police officer Xie Ancheng plays with a Tibetan antelope in Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Auxiliary police officer Xie Ancheng feeds a Tibetan antelope in Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Head of a patrol team Wen Xiu commemorates the martyrs who lost their lives for protecting the environment of Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 18, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Two kiangs are seen in Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

A yak is seen in Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 1, 2016. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Tibetan antelopes are seen in Hoh Xil in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 2, 2016. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)