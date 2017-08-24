Inheritor of rubbing skills in C China's Henan

Pei Jianping makes a piece of rubbing artwork in Fudian township of Yanshi, Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 23, 2017. Pei is recognized in 2012 as the Luoyang City's inheritor of rubbing skills, an intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Pei Jianping finishes one of his rubbing artwork in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Aug. 23, 2017. Pei is recognized in 2012 as the city's inheritor of rubbing skills, an intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

The tools of Pei Jianping for making rubbing artwork are seen in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Aug. 23, 2017. Pei is recognized in 2012 as the city's inheritor of rubbing skills, an intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Pei Jianping makes a piece of rubbing artwork in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Aug. 23, 2017. Pei is recognized in 2012 as the city's inheritor of rubbing skills, an intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)