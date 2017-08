2017 folk arts expo kicks off in Shanghai

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2017, shows a folding screen displayed at the folk arts exposition in Shanghai Library, east China's Shanghai Municipality. The 2017 folk arts expo kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday, aiming to push forward "craftsmanship" and to combine traditional Chinese culture with modern life. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Wang Xinnian, a master of Chinese arts and crafts, paints a snuff bottle at the folk arts expositon in Shanghai Library, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 23, 2017. The 2017 folk arts expo kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday, aiming to push forward "craftsmanship" and to combine traditional Chinese culture with modern life. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A girl watches the exhibits displayed at the folk arts expositoin in Shanghai Library, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 23, 2017. The 2017 folk arts expo kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday, aiming to carry forward "craftsmanship" and to combine traditional Chinese culture with modern life. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor enters the folk arts expositon in Shanghai Library, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 23, 2017. The 2017 folk arts expo kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday, aiming to push forward "craftsmanship" and to combine traditional Chinese culture with modern life. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Pang Yande, a folk artist, introduces his work to the visitors at the folk arts exposition in Shanghai Library, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Aug. 23, 2017. The 2017 folk arts expo kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday, aiming to push forward "craftsmanship" and to combine traditional Chinese culture with modern life. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)