Horse riders perform during Shoton Festival in Lhasa

People watch horse riding during the traditional annual Shoton Festival held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A horse rider performs during the traditional annual Shoton Festival held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A horse rider performs shooting during the traditional annual Shoton Festival held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A horse rider performs during the traditional annual Shoton Festival held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A horse rider performs during the traditional annual Shoton Festival held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A horse rider performs archery during the traditional annual Shoton Festival held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Horse riders perform during the traditional annual Shoton Festival held in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)