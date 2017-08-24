Xi pledges concerted efforts with Moon to properly address differences between China, South Korea

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/24 9:45:32





Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Moon on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of China-South Korea diplomatic relations.



With concerted efforts by China and South Korea, Xi pointed out, bilateral relations have kept developing since the establishment of diplomatic ties 25 years ago, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and making positive contributions to regional peace and development.



The Chinese president called on both sides to treasure the achievements.



Xi stressed that he has attached great importance to China-South Korea relations, saying he stands ready to join efforts with Moon to consolidate political mutual trust, properly address differences, and push for the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

