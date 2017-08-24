Bella Skyway Int'l Light Festival held in Poland

A person touches wires that make up the spectral art installation by Polish artists KASJO during the Bella Skyway International Light Festival in Torun, Poland, on Aug. 23, 2017. The light festival is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

People experience an art installation during the Bella Skyway International Light Festival in Torun, Poland, on Aug. 23, 2017. The light festival is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A man and a woman takes selfies during the Bella Skyway International Light Festival in Torun, Poland, on Aug. 23, 2017. The light festival is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A child visits the Bella Skyway International Light Festival in Torun, Poland, on Aug. 23, 2017. The light festival is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

People look at an illuminated installation during the Bella Skyway International Light Festival in Torun, Poland, on Aug. 23, 2017. The light festival is held here from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)