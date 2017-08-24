3 more die in 3 days in Myanmar due to swine flu

Three more people have died of seasonal influenza A/H1N1-2009, also known as swine flu, over the past three days, bringing the total death toll to 33 as of Wednesday, official media reported Thursday.



More than 300 patients were confirmed for being infected with the virus across the country since the outbreak of the disease on July 21.



However, more than 210 patients have already been discharged from hospital after treatment, the report said, adding that the Ministry of Health and Sports has sent rapid respond teams to the affected areas to control the spread of the virus.



Meanwhile, prices of chicken and duck continued to fall by half in markets of Myanmar's commercial city of Yangon recently due to the impact of the influenza.



The ministry has urged all the people to follow its guidelines to protect against the seasonal influenza and to receive medical examination at the nearest health department if they experience any of the virus' symptoms.



In last month's rainy season, Myanmar also faced another influenza attack, namely H5N1 (bird flu), leaving 5,000 chickens culled.



The bird flu occurred on July 26 in Dawei township, southern Tanintharyi region.

