Women learn to make floral arrangement ahead of Qixi Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/24 13:15:34

Women learn to make floral arrangement at a training class ahead of the Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day, in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhao Xiaoming)


 

Women learn to make floral arrangement at a training class ahead of the Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day, in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhao Xiaoming)


 

Women learn to make floral arrangement at a training class ahead of the Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day, in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhao Xiaoming)


 

Women learn to make floral arrangement at a training class ahead of the Qixi Festival, or the Chinese Valentine's Day, in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhao Xiaoming)


 

Posted in: CULTURE & LEISURE
blog comments powered by Disqus