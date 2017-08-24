Ydrzjt execs disappear with $7.51b from public investors

Police in Central China's Hunan Province are investigating a company named Ydrzjt (Youderuize), which is likely to have been involved in a pyramid scheme, a fraudulent investment operation. The company's executives have disappeared with 50 billion yuan ($7.51 billion), according to local newspaper sxdsb.voc.com.cn Monday.

Ydrzjt claimed its monthly return was about 18 percent at the beginning of 2017 through promoting investment projects for the healthcare industry and blockchain technology, newspaper sxdsb report said.

The pyramid scheme has been developing fast over the past year. Now, the company office is being guarded by some temporary security guards, according to the newspaper report.

Within one year, Ydrzjt has developed 36 groups across the country. The smallest group has acquired more than 10,000 memberships, while the biggest one has acquired one million memberships. The estimated capital involved in this case could be more than 50 billion yuan, an online report by zfzj.cn noted.

One stakeholder of Ydrzjt even holds a third-party payment business license issued by the People's Bank of China.



Several months ago, Hunan TV station, a provincial broadcaster, exposed O Energy's alleged propaganda used to advertise its products. Insiders told zfzj.cn that Ydrzjt previously was part of O Energy.

Since mid-August, China has started a three-month crackdown on pyramid selling following the death of a university graduate who fell prey to a pyramid scheme, according to Xinhua news agency last Tuesday.









