Chinese marines visit Tanzanian naval base

Special operations soldiers assigned to the Chinese ocean-going naval fleet visit a base of the Tanzanian Navy and have professional interactions with the Tanzanian marines on August 18, 2017, local time. The Chinese ocean-going naval fleet comprised of the guided-missile destroyer Changchun (Hull 150), the guided-missile frigate Jingzhou (Hull 532) and the comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890) arrived on August 17 at Dar es Salaam port, Tanzania, for a four-day friendly visit. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yan Guiwang)