5.0-magnitude quake hits Indian-controlled Kashmir

A moderate earthquake hit the Indian-controlled Kashmir Thursday, officials said.



There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to properties, a senior disaster management official said.



"The earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted the northern region this morning. Its epicenter was in Jammu and Kashmir region," he said.



"The coordinates of the quake were latitude 36.0 degrees north and longitude 74.3 degrees east," the official added.



Kashmir is prone to earthquakes as it falls in a seismic zone.



Nearly 80,000 people lost their lives in a massive earthquake that hit both Indian and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in October 2005.

