Civil defense drill held in Seoul

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/24 15:02:35

South Korean rescue workers participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)


 

Posted in: ASIA-PACIFIC,WORLD
