Civil defense drill held in Seoul

South Korean rescue workers participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

South Korean security members participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

South Korean firefighters participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

South Korean security members participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

South Korean rescue workers participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

South Korean firefighters participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

South Korean rescue workers participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

South Korean security members participate in a civil defense drill in Seoul, capital of South Korea, Aug. 23, 2017. The defense drill associates with the South Korea-US Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercise. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)