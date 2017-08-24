Afghan president signs decree for launch of implementation of strategic agreement with US

Afghanistan and the United States have launched the implementation of a partnership agreement signed previously by Kabul and Washington, the Afghan presidential palace said Thursday.



On Wednesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani chaired meeting of Bilateral Compact Executive Committee, known as Compact as the meeting marked start of the implementation of US-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Agreement.



During the meeting, Ghani signed a decree for the implementation of the Compact regarding the mutual cooperation between the two countries, the palace said in a statement.



"The Compact is an Afghan-led initiative to demonstrate the government's commitment to creating a peaceful, stable, and prosperous society and is an important factor upon which the United States relied when developing key components of the US South Asia Policy, launched by President Trump on August 21," the statement said.



During the meeting, Afghan and US working groups have highlighted the completion of the Compact's four matrices focusing on governance, economics, peace and reconciliation, and security.



The partnership agreement was signed by former US President Barack Obama and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2012.

