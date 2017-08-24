Banyan Tree and Vanke partner in China

China Chongqing Gallery Hotel, one of many luxury stylish hotels that Banyan Tree owns in China Photos: Courtesy of Banyan Tree

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (Banyan Tree), an international operator and developer of premium resorts, hotels, residences and spas, announced in August that it has executed and completed the definitive agreements with the leading Chinese real estate company China Vanke Co., Ltd (Vanke) to create Banyan Tree Assets (China) (BTAC), a 50:50 joint venture incorporated in Singapore between Banyan Tree and Vanke, to consolidate the ownership of its Banyan Tree- branded hotels and assets in China. BTAC in turn has invested in and holds a 40 percent stake in each of Banyan Tree's operating companies incorporated in Singapore, Banyan Tree Hotel Management (China) (BTMC) and Banyan Tree Services (China) (BTSC) respectively.Based on the agreed valuation methodology, Vanke will invest a sum of approximately S$72 million ($52.85 million) into BTAC in return for newly issued shares amounting to a 50 percent stake in BTAC, and will invest a further sum of approximately S$18 million in aggregate into BTMC and BTSC, for Vanke's effective stake in BTMC and BTSC.The illustrative financial effect of the abovementioned transactions on the net profits attributable to shareholders of Banyan Tree as reflected in the latest unaudited financial statements of Banyan Tree for the six months ending on June 30, 2017, after factoring in estimated legal and professional fees and other expenses relating to the said transactions and assuming the said transactions take place on June 30, 2017, will amount to approximately S$39 million.BTAC will be a company with net tangible assets value of approximately S$100 million, and the intention is for it to become a sizeable company by acquiring or developing hotels and resorts in the People's Republic of China bearing the Banyan Tree brands.Banyan Tree will also allot and issue new shares equivalent to approximately 4.99 percent equity stake in Banyan Tree to Vanke for an amount of approximately S$24 million, with an additional issuance and options that will enable Vanke to acquire in aggregate a 10 percent equity stake in Banyan Tree.As the leading real estate company headquartered in Shenzhen, Vanke develops residential, retail, industrial and logistics properties in China, US, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. They also offer property services in China in 65 large and medium-sized cities with a total of over 356 million square meters of contractual projects and 10.75 million users served. With a total revenue of $34.458 billion, Vanke ranked 307th on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2017, according to Fortune Global 500.