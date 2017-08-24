China’s Grandland acquires Permasteelisa Group

Grandland and LIXIL representatives during the signing ceremony Photo: Courtesy of Grandland Holdings Group

Grandland Holdings Group (Grandland), China's leading company in the interior decoration and construction industries, announced on July 21 that it decided to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Permasteelisa S.p.A, the global leader of the curtain wall manufacturing domain from LIXIL Corporation (LIXIL), which is also a global leader in housing, building products and materials based in Japan.Grandland will pay an acquisition price of Euro €467 million ($549 million) with a strong commitment from Chinese State banks, and Grandland has secured additional funding to support the future financing requirements of Permasteelisa. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals including those in China, US and Russia.On completion, Permasteelisa will maintain its independence in operational terms. The current management team, which is led by Permasteelisa's CEO Riccardo Mollo, will remain to pursue the long-term growth of Permasteelisa with Grandland's strong support and backing.This transition is expected to be a win-win for all parties involved. The strong alliance between Grandland and Permasteelisa, two companies in the construction domain, is highly anticipated to yield global synergistic effects and drive potential market development.According to the President of Grandland Yi Zhang, the alliance is highly aligned with Grandland's business strategy, aiming at complementary skills combined by both companies and bringing significant business growth from overseas markets. Permasteelisa, as the worldwide leading contractor in the engineering, project management, manufacturing and installation of architectural envelopes and interior systems, enjoys a history of shaping the most iconic skylines and cityscapes around the world, with projects including Apple's New HQ Campus, the Sydney Opera House, the International Commerce Center in Hong Kong, and the Shanghai World Financial Center. Permasteelisa is also the market leader in the US and Europe, conducting business worldwide. For Grandland, the strategic alliance will bring various benefits, helping it gain distinguishing advantages in fierce market competition, completing the current industry chain, improving the service quality in the curtain wall industry, diversifying customers and expanding market share, especially in the global market.For Permasteelisa, being part of Grandland, the alliance is likely to pave the way for improving its presence worldwide and in the Chinese market. There is an unprecedented market potential of curtain wall business in China. By joining the Grandland group, Permasteelisa will gain synergies in technology, talents, finance as well as Chinese market share, and will contribute Permasteelisa to become the one of the leading global leaders of curtain wall industry in the markets.Besides, for external opportunities, under the Belt and Road initiative of China and relying on the good bilateral relations between China and Italy, Grandland will closely collaborate with Permasteelisa to lead the overall interior decoration and construction industry, further internationalization and continually tap the tremendous market potential from the Belt and Road countries. Leveraging their respective superior capabilities in design, technology, reputation and talent management, they will jointly pursue the construction market of the Belt and Road countries, providing one-stop solutions and improving market penetration.