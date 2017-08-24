Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"It jostled me. If I had switched lanes any faster, the white car would have knocked down both me and my motorcycle."So said the motorcycle driver who was jostled by a white Cadillac twice on the highway to the airport in Beijing on July 18. According to a video, when the motorcycle finished changing lanes, a white Cadillac intentionally sped up and approached it, driving dangerously close to the motorcycle. The Cadillac did it again, and the motorcycle avoided collision by lowering gears and braking. Then the car drove away but the motorcycle driver caught up with the car and kicked it. The actions of both the motorcyclist and the driver of the Cadillac are against transportation regulations, said the police. (Source: The Beijing Youth Daily)