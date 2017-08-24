Animation superstars

When it comes to animation characters, what is the first thing comes to mind? Is it Mickey Mouse, Snoopy, Doraemon, Hello Kitty or the latest Line Friends?



One of my favorite animated characters is the world-famous Hello Kitty, who represents all the cuteness in the world, in addition to fashion and style. As I started my career as an animation producer, I have noticed that a lot of people like buying products with their favorite cartoon characters on it. Hello Kitty is one of the most successful examples.



In 1974, Japanese Sanrio Company created this lovely little cat wearing pink as their company mascot; It was originally designed to cater to the young female audiences. It was thought that the character's cute appearance and pink clothes would create a feeling of comfort for the public.



Since the debut of Hello Kitty, there have been tens of thousands of derivative products produced. Unlike Doraemon and Snoopy, the former being too "Asian" and the latter too "Western," Hello Kitty is also popular in Europe and the US. Many Western brands love to use Hello Kitty in their designs, and it has really blurred the lines between the West and the East. This has everything to do with Hello Kitty's simple design and background story (basically none). Therefore everyone is free to imagine a story of their own.



China, in the age of the Internet, has also caught up in creating iconic cartoon characters. In my opinion, Ali the Fox is one of the earliest and also the most popular of China's characters. The cute red fox in white pants enjoys a good meal and the company of his friends. Ali began as an Internet emoticon on QQ, Renren, Sina Weibo, and WeChat. Soon Ali became the hottest emoticon, and his creator decided to use commercial licensing to take his fox to the next level. Ali now has an animated TV series and a picture book series.



The reason for both Ali and Hello Kitty's success, I believe, is their simple artistic style, both cute and easy to recognize, and their even simpler background story. Characters from existing comic books or animation series usually have strong background stories and character traits and this, in some way, will limit their likability.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.