American sci-fi author Rysa Walker speaks at Shanghai Library

Could you ever imagine what you would do with a time machine? Would you change anything about the world or your own life? Even though it might not ever be possible to travel through time, science fiction has enabled our imaginations and carried our curiosity through time, space and the universe while serving as a sort of introspection on the human spirit.Rysa Walker, an American sci-fi writer, specializes in time travel. During the recent Shanghai Book Fair, she delivered a speech at Shanghai Library themed Past Forward: An Insider's Guide to Time.Walker studied history in college and gained a PhD in political science. She started her career as a university history professor, during which she found that textbooks and course planners often left out what she considered the most interesting parts of history."I thought it would be nice to write a time-travel book that could pull in some of those aspects of history I used in my lectures to get students more interested," she told the Global Times.Walker said that college professors used to design their own courses and decide for themselves the textbooks they used. "There is less creativity for instructors than there used to be. So I decided not to teach anymore," she said about her resignation and decision to become a full-time writer.Breakthrough novelTimebound, the first novel in her time travel-series Chrono Files, won her an Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award in 2013. "I never really expected to win the award. I entered it primarily to get to a certain stage in the contest where I can get a review from publishers," she said frankly.The novel tells the story of 17-year-old Kate, who rescues the world from a religious group after her grandfather attempts to change the timeline to serve his own interests. Walker thought she was writing "pretty much exclusively" for young adults. "But the book has caught on with adults as much as with teenagers," she said."It is always good to have a cross-over market," Walker said, explaining that the broad success of her book has allowed her to continue to write. Most of her writings are about time travel; she is presently working on another time-travel series: The Delphi Trilogy.Walker took a moment before her speech to chat with the Global Times about the science fiction genre and her writing process.GT: Do you think that sci-fi should respect historical facts?Walker: I think it should as much as possible. At the end of my books, I have a special section where I tell the readers what is real history and what is not. The difference for time-travel sci-fi is that you can end up changing something about history. So you might start out with the real history. I think part of the fun about time travel is looking at what might change and how things might be different if certain things changed in some way. So going in, I think you have to respect real history, at least for me. It varies from writer to writer, but as a former history professor, I feel obligated to make readers know what is real history and what is not.GT: Do you consult historians or any other historical resources during your writing?Walker: Usually I consult a lot of historical sources instead of historians. I like to go back to the original newspapers, photos or something like that, rather than talking to historians, because there will always be a little bit bias with them. You can't do that if you are writing about ancient stories in history, obviously. So when I do that, I try to find something that I don't think is biased.GT: Many sci-fi technologies have been brought to real life already. Some argue that sci-fi should take on a role to inspire people to care more about the future of humans and the environment.Walker: I totally agree. Each of my books has dealt with social topics. Racism is a topic I frequently touch on in my books. A short story I just finished is about global warming and the rise of the oceans. I have had writers who disagree with that point of view by saying that you should keep your political and social views out of your writing, but I wouldn't.GT: Do we really need to change history?Walker: I am worried about that, because when you change one thing, you don't know what else is changed. If I had one of these chronicle keys, I would like to go back and observe, but wouldn't change. I can't guarantee that if I saw someone being killed or some catastrophes happening, I wouldn't stop it. But it might have some repercussions that I will regret.

Rysa Walker speaks at Shanghai Library about time travel.

Cover of Timebound

Attendees of the event



Photos: Chen Shasha/GT and couresy of Shanghai Library