Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









Chat attack

goof



穿帮



(chuānbānɡ)



A: Have you watched that popular costume drama that has been on TV recently? There have been numerous goofs in the show, such as a cell phone appearing on a desk, or showing a modern vehicle.



你看最近电视上热播的古装剧了吗? 里面很多穿帮镜头,比如桌子上出现了一部手机, 或者拍到了某种现代交通工具。



(nǐ kàn zuìjìn diànshì shànɡ rèbō de ɡǔzhuānɡjù le ma? lǐmiàn hěnduō chuānbānɡ jìnɡtóu, bǐrú zhuōzi shànɡ chūxiàn le yībù shǒujī, huòzhě pāi dào le mǒuzhǒnɡ xiàndài jiāotōnɡ ɡōnɡjù.)

B: Yeah. I know some stuff about this show. I heard that a lot of netizens are poking fun at it.



是的,我也知道一些关于这部剧的消息,听说不少网友都在吐槽呢。



(shìde, wǒ yě zhīdào yīxiē ɡuānyú zhèbù jù de xiāoxi, tīnɡshuō bùshǎo wǎnɡyǒu dōuzài tǔcáo ne.)

A: Well, except for some low-level goofs, this TV show's plot is actually worth watching.



不过除了一些低级穿帮镜头,这部电视剧的剧情还是很有看点的。



(bùɡuò chúle yīxiē dījí chuānbānɡ jìnɡtóu, zhèbù diànshìjù de jùqínɡ háishì hěnyǒu kàndiǎn de.)



